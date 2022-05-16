gun violence

11-Year-Old Girl Shot in Bronx Drive-By: Sources

An 11-year-old girl is fighting to survive at the hospital after she was the unintended victim of a drive-by shooting in the Bronx, law enforcement sources told NBC New York

The girl was shot while on Westchester Avenue in the Foxhurst neighborhood, by two suspects on a moped, two law enforcement sources said. The two fired at a group of men on a street corner, and it the girl was not believed to be the intended target.

The girl was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where she was said to be in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement sources.

The two men on the moped, both wearing dark-colored sweatshirts, immediately fled from the scene of the shooting, heading north on Fox Street.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

