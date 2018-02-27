An 8-year-old girl riding in a van in Brooklyn was shot in the back of the head when someone arguing at a restaurant accidentally fired into the vehicle, police say. Gus Rosendale reports. (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)

What to Know An 8-year-old girl was shot in the head by a stray bullet Monday outside a Popeye's in Brooklyn, authorities say

The girl was conscious and spoke to officers as they took her to an area hospital; she is listed in stable condition

Police say they arrested a 27-year-old man from Brooklyn and charged him with attempted murder

Police say a 27-year-old man from Brooklyn has been charged in connection with an innocent little girl getting shot in the back of the head outside a fast food restaurant.

Jermaine Larmon is charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm, according to the NYPD.



The 8-year-old girl was riding in a van in Canarsie when she was shot in the back of the head when someone arguing at a Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen at East 83rd Street and Flatlands Avenue accidentally fired into the vehicle she was sitting in, police said.

Authorities said the girl was conscious and talking after being hit by the stray bullet around 5:30 p.m. Monday. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said the girl wasn't the intended target of the bullet that flew into the large van as the vehicle passed into the intersection.

Police said they were already on their way to the Popeye's before the shooting in response to a call about a fight there. When they got on scene, they discovered the girl shot in the van.

But police added she was conscious and talked with officers on the way to the hospital.

Authorities and witnesses said at least two men ran from the scene. It wasn't clear whether cops were still searching for any other suspects.

"By the time I looked out my window, it had all happened," said one witness. "It was all really, really quick."