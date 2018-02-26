An 8-year-old girl riding in a van in Brooklyn was shot in the back of the head when someone arguing at a restaurant accidentally fired into the vehicle, police say. Gus Rosendale reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

An 8-year-old girl riding in a van in Brooklyn was shot in the back of the head when someone arguing at a fast food restaurant accidentally fired into the vehicle, police said.

Authorities said the girl was conscious and talking after being hit by the stray bullet outside a Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen at East 83rd Street and Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie about 5:30 p.m. Monday. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said the girl wasn't the intended target of the bullet that flew into the large van as the vehicle passed into the intersection.

Police said they were already on their way to the Popeye's before the shooting after in response to a call about a fight there. When they got on scene, they discovered the girl shot in the van.

But police added that she was conscious and talked with officers on the way to the hospital.

No arrests have been made in the case. Authorities and witnesses said at least two men ran from the scene.

"By the time I looked out my window, it had all happened," said one witness. "It was all really really quick."

Anyone with information about the shooter should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.