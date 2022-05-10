1 Dead, 8 Hurt in Multi-Alarm Morning Fire in the Bronx: FDNY

At least one person died and eight others were injured, including firefighters, in a Bronx fire Tuesday morning that spread to various multi-family homes, fire officials said.

The FDNY responded to the fire on Valentine Avenue in the Fordham section of the Bronx shortly after 9 a.m.

Firefighters said that when units arrived to the scene four minutes later, they found heavy smoke in the rear of the building, with the high winds contributing to the spread of the fire to the adjoining buildings.

Citizen App video showed the flames shooting up from the row of homes. At one point, the fire reached four alarms, according to officials.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Although there were initial reports of multiple people trapped, but the FDNY said that they were able to remove one person from inside where the fire began and another passed away.

The identity of the fatal victim has not been revealed. The other eight individuals -- three of them firefighters -- suffered minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

At this point, the fire department is not willing to say what they think caused this what they think caused this fire since it is part of an active investigation.

However, community members are extremely concerned, because just right around the corner is the location where 17 individuals died earlier this year in another deadly Bronx fire.