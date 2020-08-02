1 Dead, 6 Injured After Boats Collide in Long Island Waters

Investigators believe speed was a factor when two boats collided in the waters off Long Island Saturday evening, killing at least one man and seriously injuring several others.

Nassau County police confirmed the death of a 25-year-old man Sunday morning as well as serious injuries to two other riders. In total, at least six people were injured.

The U.S. Coast Guard said one of the boats was speeding when it collided with the second boat, splitting it in half. The incident unfolded around 7 p.m. in Freeport near Cow Meadow Park.

A number of witnesses to the crash on nearby jet skis rushed to the crash site and helped pull to shore riders thrown from the boat.

"We jumped in the water but I was scared because the propeller was still running," Geuris Duran told News 4.

"It just sounded like a bomb exploded," one neighbor described hearing the crash.

First responders credit the group of witnesses for aiding the injured boaters and keeping the tragedy from getting any worse.

"The guys on the jet skis did a phenomenal jobs, they really did. They were able to get the people in here while we were pulling up," one of the first responders said.

Nassau County Police continue to investigate the crash.