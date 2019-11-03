One man has died and three others were transported to the hospital after a boat capsized in Long Island Sound off Bridgeport on Sunday morning. (Photo: United States Coast Guard)

One man has died and three others were transported to the hospital after a boat capsized in Long Island Sound off Bridgeport on Sunday morning.

Coast Guard Long Island Sound announced over a marine frequency that there was a capsized boat near Middle Ground in Long Island Sound around 10:30 a.m. Officials said there was four people originally on board a 17-foot center counsel boat.

Coast Guard members found three men and took them onto their boat, authorities said. The three people were transported to Bridgeport Water Street Dock, where paramedics began treating them before transporting them to Bridgeport Hospital.

Members of the Bridgeport Police marine unit and Fairfield police marine unit found the fourth person from the boat in the water southwest of the Middle Ground lighthouse, according to police. The man was pulled onto the Bridgeport police boat, where first responders began quickly treating him.

The man was taken off the police boat and into an awaiting ambulance. He was then transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not released the man's identity.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact USCG Eaton's Neck at 1-631-261-6959.