Norovirus spiking again? Here are the symptoms to watch for as cases surge

There's a new health alert to be aware of as cases of norovirus are spiking around the country, including here in New York.

The Centers for Disease Control say positive tests for norovirus in the Northeast have reached almost 14% in recent weeks. That's the highest number in the United States.

The city's Department of Health website does not have specific numbers on cases, but does track symptoms reported during emergency room visits. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers have visited the ER for vomiting and diarrhea in the past few months, according to data from the city's Health Department.

Norovirus is a common stomach virus that is highly contagious, and can be spread through food and person to person contact. Sharing eating utensils, changing diapers, consuming contaminated food or drinks, or touching infected surfaces or objects can lead to infections, the Health Department says.

In addition to vomiting and diarrhea, common symptoms include nausea, stomach cramps, fever, chills, aches and tiredness.

Doctors say the best way to avoid the virus is to wash your hands often. While it is called gastroenteritis or the "stomach flu," noroviruses are not related to the flu, a.k.a. influenza.