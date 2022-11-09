Health

7 Listeria Cases Reported in New York Amongst Multistate Outbreak

At least 13 people have been hospitalized from the outbreak and one reported death in Maryland

By Ryan Baker

Deli cheese and meats behind glass.
Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images

What to Know

  • There has been 16 confirmed Listeria cases from the outbreak strain
  • Investigations of infected individuals have found most cases are stemming from contaminated deli meats and cheeses
  • The CDC says the number of sick individuals is likely higher than reported

An outbreak strain of the bacteria Listeria has infected 16 people in six different states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The outbreak strain has resulted in at least 13 hospitalizations and one death.  Additionally, one infected individual suffered a pregnancy loss as a result of the sickness.

“Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body," said the CDC.

Laboratory results and interviews with infected individuals have found that deli counter meats and cheeses are to blame in most of these reported cases.

The CDC says the outbreak strain has been found in some opened packages of sliced deli meats purchased from the international grocery chain NetCost Market locations in Brooklyn and Staten Island. Investigators do not believe Netcost Markets delis are the only source of the bacteria, as it is likely a contaminated food introduced the outbreak strain into delis across multiple states.

The first affected sample collected by the CDC related to this outbreak was in April 17, 2021, and the most recent sample was collected on Sept. 29, 2022.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses," said a CDC investigation notice posted on Nov. 9, 2022.

Common symptoms of Listeria sickness include headache, fever, stiffness in the neck, confusion, impaired balance, convulsions and muscle aches. 

11 of the reported cases have been found in people of Eastern European background or Russian speakers, but it has not yet been determined why this population is being disproportionately affected.

Pregnant individuals, those aged 65 or older and those with weakened immune systems are considered high risk for Listeria infection. The CDC recommends cleaning any surface exposed to deli counter meat and cheese and to avoid eating it unless it is reheated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot.

The following chart shows the number of reported cases by state:

StateCases
New York7
New Jersey1
Illinois2
Maryland3
Massachusetts2
California1
Cases Reported by State, according to the CDC.
