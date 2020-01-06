Governor in Action: Cuomo Helps Save Man in Overturned Vehicle on BQE

What to Know As he was traveling on the BQE Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo came across an accident -- and the governor sprung into action!

As he was traveling on the BQE Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo came across an accident -- and the governor sprung into action!

Video taken at the scene and posted on social media shows Cuomo helping a passenger get out of what appears to be a box truck turned over on its side.

Cuomo is seen on the median barrier, along with other individuals including first responders, pulling the man out -- assisting him as he steps onto the barrier and to safety.

New York 4 has reached out to Cuomo's office for comment, but did not immediately hear back.