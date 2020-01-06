GOOD NEWS

Governor in Action: Cuomo Helps Save Man in Overturned Vehicle on BQE

What to Know

  • As he was traveling on the BQE Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo came across an accident -- and the governor sprung into action!
  • Video taken at the scene and posted on social media shows Cuomo helping a passenger get out of what appears to be a box truck turned over on its side
  • Cuomo is seen on the median barrier, along with other individuals including first responders, pulling the man out

As he was traveling on the BQE Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo came across an accident -- and the governor sprung into action!

Video taken at the scene and posted on social media shows Cuomo helping a passenger get out of what appears to be a box truck turned over on its side.

Cuomo is seen on the median barrier, along with other individuals including first responders, pulling the man out -- assisting him as he steps onto the barrier and to safety.

New York 4 has reached out to Cuomo's office for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

