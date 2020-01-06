transportation

Cuomo: 8 New Tracks to Be Added to NY Penn Station

The new tracks will increase capacity at the station by 40 percent; Expansion plan could allow for closure of old station to redo it

By Andrew Siff

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday a plan that will bring eight new tracks to New York Penn Station -- increasing capacity by 40 percent.

The plan will take place by essentially commandeering the block between 30th and 31st streets and between 7th and 8th avenues -- changing Penn Station from 21 tracks to 29 tracks.

The plan is to expand the southern portion of Penn Station. The expansion could serve an additional 175,000 people per day and reduce congestion, according to Cuomo.

The additional 125,000 square feet could then allow them to close Penn Station and redo it, according to the governor.

The cost and timeline of the project are not yet known.

