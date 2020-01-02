After Pressure, Gov. Cuomo Preparing to Grant Clemency to Several Prisoners: Sources

Friday may be the day some New York State prisoners see their dreams come true in the form of mercy from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The governor is preparing to use his executive clemency powers to shorten the sentences of several convicted criminals, according to people familiar with Cuomo’s plans.

Sources advocating on behalf of prisoners tell the I-Team they’ve been briefed by the governor’s office on a plan to announce clemency grants Friday for several prisoners who have demonstrated rehabilitation and remorse and whose crimes involved “extenuating circumstances.”

Gov. Cuomo has been facing pressure from criminal justice reformers to commute more sentences.

In November, the I-Team reported that Cuomo had been ignoring more than 100 clemency applications filed under a program he created in 2017, allegedly to give inmates a better shot at a second chance by connecting them with pro bono lawyers.

A spokesman for Gov. Cuomo declined to comment on the Governor’s plans Friday.