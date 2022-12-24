Giants Players Inside Mall of America During Teen Shooting

Players from the New York Giants were inside Minnesota's Mall of America Friday when a teenager was killed during a shooting that that forced nation's largest shopping center into a lockdown.

The football team, in town for Saturday's game against the Vikings, was staying at a hotel next to the mall. Pat Hanlon, the team’s executive vice president of communications, said he believes some players were in the mall at the time of the shooting.

“Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now,” Hanlon said Friday night.

The team's radio play-by-play announcer was also inside the mall during the shooting.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Safely out of mall and back at hotel," Bob Papa tweeted.

Safely out of mall and back at hotel. Prayers to victim. https://t.co/gWygbgpCtA — Bob Papa (@BobPapa_NFL) December 24, 2022

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the victim was a 19-year-old man. A bystander's jacket was also grazed by a bullet.

There appeared to be some type of altercation between two groups and at one point, someone pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, the chief said. The entire incident lasted about 30 seconds.

The mall is expected to reopen Saturday but the Nordstrom store will remain closed, Hodges said.

Mall video surveillance showed the altercation between the two groups — estimated as five to nine people — erupt into a fistfight before one person pulled out a gun and opened fire, the chief said.

“We don’t know why it happened or what happened,” Hodges added.

A nearby Bloomington police officer — one of 16 stationed at the mall Friday — heard the gunshots around 7:50 p.m. The officer tried life-saving measures but the victim died.

The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside. Emergency vehicles had converged in the snowy parking lot and police could be seen putting up yellow crime scene tape near the Nordstrom store.

Mall Of America shooting scene has been secured. BPD is working with MOA Security and Hennepin County Crime Lab to process the area. Lockdown of the MOA was recently lifted. Please continue to stay out of the area until further notice. Follow twitter for additional information. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 24, 2022

Videos posted on social media show shoppers running and hiding in stores as an announcement in the mall warned people to seek shelter. Some videos show shoppers running for cover after a loud bang is heard.