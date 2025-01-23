Coldest stretch continues as tri-state area looks to thaw out of freezing temperatures

Much of the tri-state woke up Wednesday morning to sub-zero wind chills. Spots further north and west faced air temperatures dropping into the negative double digits.

Even Central Park, one of our milder spots, reached a low temperature we had not seen in nearly 2 years. But that was the worst of it. Temperatures are slowly clawing back up as we prepare to thaw out this weekend.

But even with temperatures improving, they still won’t be warm. Not even close. We still have several days ahead of us with below freezing temperatures, even as highs gradually tick upward.

It is not until Sunday that we’ll finally see temperatures across the region climb above freezing and stay there for several hours.

In fact, as highs near 40 degrees on Sunday, it’ll be a refreshing return to average late-January temps, something we have not seen since last weekend.

Into next week, temperatures won’t fluctuate much from day to day. No major fronts are coming through to shake up the weather pattern.

But no major fronts or strong low pressure systems also means we won’t be seeing much precipitation. All the way through the end of the month, we’re not expecting to get any more meaningful rain or snow.

Despite a few modest snow chances this month, Central Park is having one of its driest January's to date. As the trend continues, our diminutive 0.45 inches of precipitation will be enough to land 2025 as the driest January on record for the city.