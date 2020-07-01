Virus Updates: Dallas Sees Record Number of Cases; Mass. Reports 0 New Deaths

The United States' top health officials issued dire warnings Tuesday as new cases of the coronavirus continue to spike in several states.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, warned at a Senate hearing Tuesday that coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the U.S. if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations.

Fauci added that bars are "bad news" as several states debate whether to backtrack on reopening amid the surge in virus cases. Arizona, Texas, Florida, Virginia and California have already taken steps to re-close beaches and bars.

Meanwhile, Dr. Robert R. Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned against overcrowding on airplanes after American Airlines announced it would resume booking full flights.

Also Tuesday, Republican lawmakers broke with President Donald Trump by calling for all Americans to wear masks. GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander even appealed to Trump, who has so far refused to wear a mask in public, to wear one to demonstrate its importance in slowing the spread of the virus to his supporters and to end mask-wearing as a political issue.

The U.S. leads the world in coronavirus cases, with more than 2.6 million infections and over 127,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Dallas County Posts Worst Day Yet With 601 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

Dallas County is reporting a record 601 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with 20 deaths and more hospitalizations, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The number of new cases marks the first time the county has topped 600 cases in a day and is the fifth straight day the county has set a new record for new cases, topping the previous high of 572 cases set on Monday, NBC DFW reported. The 7-day average for new cases is now 513 cases per day. On June 1, the seven day average for new cases was 209 new cases per day.

The increase in cases comes as the state's positivity rate, the percentage of people testing positive for the virus, reached nearly 15% Sunday, a high not seen since mid-April. An increase in the positivity rate indicates an increase in the spread of the virus, not an increase in testing for the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Congress the U.S. could soon see up to 100,000 new coronavirus infections each day if drastic steps aren't taken.

Mass. Reports 0 New Coronavirus Deaths — and Its Death Toll Drops in Data Cleanup

No coronavirus deaths were reported to Massachusetts health officials in 24 hours, the state's public health agency said Tuesday. It's the first time that's happened in months, NBC Boston reported.

At the same time, the state's official coronavirus death toll dropped by just over 40 people as part of a data clean-up of duplicate reports, the officials said.

Massachusetts' death toll was lowered to 8,054, down 41 from where it stood in Monday's report. The department identified 114 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 108,882.

In Late Reversal, Virginia Gov. Northam Moves to Keep Limits on Bars

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is taking a late step to keep people from gathering at bars as the state prepares to enter Phase 3 of its reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, NBC Washington reported.

The governor said Tuesday the state's restaurants will not be allowed to fully reopen their bars as previously planned. He announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, a day before the state was set to allow people to congregate at bars as long as they practiced social distancing. Instead, restaurants can continue to operate under phase two restrictions, which allows limited table service in bar areas but generally prohibits sitting at bar counters.

Virginia does not allow establishments to only serve alcohol; they all must serve food.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.