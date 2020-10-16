‘Trick-Or-Treat Off The Street': Hudson Yards to Host Socially Distant Scavenger Hunt

What to Know A specially crafted scavenger hunt is set to arrive at New York’s Hudson Yards this Halloween, giving trick-or-treaters a safe option full of family fun and frights in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

A specially crafted scavenger hunt is set to arrive at New York’s Hudson Yards this Halloween, giving trick-or-treaters a safe option full of family fun and frights in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

It’s an interactive outdoor and indoor event where families are given a map to search the mall for clues at different stations, each carrying a trick or a treat.

Some spots have actors, but there is no physical interaction – even when it comes to collecting the sweets, which are individually wrapped and shared through capsules.

At each location, there is an 8-foot door that reveals a letter. Collect all the letters, and the last stop is unveiled as the final mystery destination.

“We built 17 doors where it’s a trick-or-treat off the street experience. Families will go to a little black box that we’ve designed, and there will be a trick or treat – more treats than tricks,” said Tiffany Markofsky, Chief Marketing Officer of CAMP, in a recent interview with NBC New York.

CAMP is an interactive kids’ boutique that recently reopened and worked with Hudson Yards on pioneering this event. To Markofsky, it’s not just about CAMP stores but using the entire mall to spread out as a playful event for all mall goers to get involved.

The idea is for families to flow through doors individually using RFID (radio frequency identification) bracelets that trigger the doors to unlock automatically. Scattered through the mall, there are plenty of added elements to illustrate a spooky scene, including fog lights, wind chimes and assorted props.

Taking safety first, sanitization stations will be placed at every door, and masks are required for families and staff.

“The idea is that you will check in, and we’ll manage the flow with having people going through the doors so each family is experiencing these individually,” explained Markofsky.

If you’re looking for something a bit different this year, this could be another way to celebrate the season. “We didn’t want kids to miss out on Halloween, and this is our way to make sure that there’s something that is special,” Markofsky said.

Tickets are $30 each and are available online here starting Thursday. Those interested in having some scary fun can participate from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 from 12 to 7 p.m.