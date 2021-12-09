‘This Is an Alarm Going Off:' Hochul Plans Policy Change as COVID Spike Forces 32 Hospitals Into a ‘Pause' Mode

What to Know There is both molecular and real-world evidence that suggests omicron is highly infectious, though there's no confirmation yet on its severity. Early data indicates it's not linked to more severe illness

NYC's daily COVID case average is up 37% over the average for the prior four weeks, while hospitalizations ticked up again Thursday; statewide, COVID hospitalizations are at 3,498 -- the highest number since April 21 and a jarring 86% increase in the last month alone

Omicron has now been identified in at least 19 U.S. states and more than 50 countries; preliminary data on severity has been encouraging, Fauci says, but delta continues to drive up the hospitalization rate

Gov. Kathy Hochul in no uncertain terms Thursday said the omicron COVID variant is spreading rapidly through New York because of community transmission, not travel-linked contact, but that's not her primary concern.

Hospital capacity is what keeps the governor "up at night," the Democrat said, as she announced that nearly three dozen hospitals throughout the state (32) had to suspend non-elective essential procedures effective immediately as a "preemptive strike" to secure capacity with delta, not omicron, driving skyrocketing bed use.

Hochul said the state will reassess those pauses on Jan. 15. They apply to hospitals that have less than 10% bed capacity available. It wasn't immediately clear how many of those hospitals were in the New York City area, but the five boroughs and the state have seen COVID hospitalizations soar in recent days.

In the city, the increase has been limited to the last two days after a lengthy period of stable or decreasing hospitalizations and is limited to about 6% on a rolling weekly average. Statewide, the total stands at 3,498 as of Thursday, Hochul said.

That marks the highest total since April 21 and an 86% increase in the last month alone. Hochul described those increases as "an alarm going off." She has expanded the eligible healthcare and vaccination workforce and allowed out-of-state and out-of-country professionals to practice in the city to shore up resources for now.

The omicron COVID variant is a growing cause of concern during the holiday season as New Yorkers anticipate travel and group events, but should we cancel plans? Here's what several experts suggest. News 4's Linda Gaudino reports.

Hochul also said she would make a policy announcement Friday on additional steps needed to combat "this impending surge," a concept she had warned about in her earliest days as governor. She had hoped it wouldn't come to harsher steps, but said the vaccination rate, while rising, wasn't increasing sufficiently to combat the rise in hospitalizations and infections. Is that because the newer variants are becoming more evasive to vaccines? That's a matter still under investigation.

What is clear is that the omicron variant is highly infectious. And that delta, which still represents 99.9% of all sequenced samples in the United States and 99.8% of those in the city, is still linked to more severe illness for the unvaccinated.

More than half of U.S. states and more than 60 countries have now detected omicron, New York state's new health commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett said.

"The uptick that we’re seeing in cases and in hospitalizations reflects the delta variant," Bassett said. "It remains overwhelmingly the dominant strain in the U.S. and around the world and we don’t know yet whether it will out-compete delta."

The three main questions around omicron right now are transmissibility, severity and vaccine efficacy. Bassett said right now omicron appears to be highly contagious, no more lethal than earlier strains and that vaccines offer protection against severe symptoms and hospitalizations. Many of the milder omicron cases across the U.S. have been breakthrough cases, the CDC has said. More research is needed to develop a sample size large enough to concretely assess the trends.

In the meantime, officials at all levels of government urge vaccinations -- and booster shots for those who are fully vaccinated -- regular hand-washing, masking up and taking real, thought-out precautions when it comes to the holidays.

"We simply must use these tools," Bassett said. "As we prepare for the holidays, plan around the most vulnerable person in the family unit," whether that's an elderly person or an unvaccinated child. And adapt your holiday plans to that person's risk.

As of Thursday, New York has confirmed a total of 20 omicron cases, 13 of those in New York City, though both state and city officials believe that number is a significant undercount given the percentage of positive samples tested each day.