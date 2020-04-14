Star-Studded JERSEY 4 JERSEY Show to Benefit New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund

What to Know Some of New Jersey's biggest stars in the world of entertainment are coming together for one sole purpose: to help raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund

On Tuesday, NJPRF announced JERSEY 4 JERSEY -- a one-night fundraiser to fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable communities

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Rock, Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Halsey, Chelsea Handler and SZA are among the celebrities who will participate

"NJPRF will provide grants to existing organizations with a demonstrated track record of caring for vulnerable communities. One hundred percent of every dollar received online by NJPRF will go to organizations that provide essential services to those in need and to assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic — so you can be assured that your contribution will have impact," according to the fund's website.

This special event, which will be broadcast, will feature New Jersey’s biggest champions and celebrities participating from their homes, including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Rock, Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, SZA and more.

The fundraising event will also showcase first-hand accounts from front-line workers and citizens impacted by the pandemic that, at the time of this article's publication, infected more than 280,000 individuals in the tri-state area and claimed the lives of more than 13,000. New Jersey remains the state with second-highest number of cases, behind New York.

“New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best – take care of one another,” New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy said. “That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times.”

The NJPRF was launched March 24 and in less than three weeks the organization announced that nearly $20 million in funds have been raised to date.

JERSEY 4 JERSEY will be broadcast at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, April 22, on Apple Music and AppleTV apps, worldwide. It will also be broadcast live and rebroadcast five times on E Street Radio on SiriusXM. A number of local television and radio stations, including NJTV, will also broadcast the event.

JERSEY 4 JERSEY will be produced by Joel Gallen who produced numerous other fundraising television events including the award-winning telethon that immediately followed 9/11.

For more information on the event and how to watch, click here.