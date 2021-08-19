Spread of Delta Variant Triggers New Cancellations of Events in NY, NJ

The ongoing pandemic has triggered more cancellations of big events in the tri-state area as concerns over the highly contagious delta variant reach new heights.

Some quintessential New York summer favorites are in limbo and some large gatherings have been outright canceled. While the impact of rising COVID-19 cases are nowhere near what the region witnessed in summer 2020, thanks to vaccine efficacy, many will be missing out on beloved events for a second year.

The popular West Indian Day Parade has been postponed until next September, organizers said this week. There are still some events planned but much of the Carnival celebrations will take place online.

The annual Mermaid Parade on Coney Island in September has been fully canceled.

"When we set the September date, we hoped that the Parade, the largest art parade in the nation and a point of civic pride for Coney Island, would represent a return to normalcy. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is not finished with us quite yet," officials said on Facebook and urged supporters to get vaccinated.

When pressed on whether New York City will do about its grand finale to the "Homecoming" concert series in Central Park on Saturday amid other cancellations, Mayor Bill de Blasio echoed the importance of vaccination and said people can make their own judgments.

"Some organizations have said they want to have their events again, some want to do a modified version, some are postponing it to 2022. There's not one way of doing things," the mayor told reporters Wednesday at his daily news briefing.

"When it comes to the concerts – they are outdoors, they are for vaccinated folks only. We are definitely encouraging mask use. But I really want to emphasize the whole key here is vaccination," he added.

In New Jersey, the 2021 Novo Nordisk Marathon & Half Marathon have been canceled due to "the unknown impact" of the delta variant.