Coronavirus

Small Farmers Left Behind in Trump administration's COVID-19 Relief Package

The uneven distribution of funds is stark: the top 10 percent got over 60 percent of the pot, while the bottom 10 percent got just 0.26 percent

Aldo Perez of Jacob's Farms wears a mask while restocking corn at their booth at the Benicia Farmer's Market in Benicia, Calif. Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Jessica Christian/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

In March, Congress authorized a $19 billion bailout for farms suffering losses because of the coronavirus pandemic, and left the Department of Agriculture to work out how the money would be spent. When the program was rolled out two months later, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said its $16 billion in direct payments would be a "lifeline" for farmers of "all sizes and all…production."

But that's not what happened, according to an NBC News analysis of the first nearly 700,000 payments, totaling $5.6 billion, obtained through a public records request. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, while greatly appreciated by many farmers who spoke to NBC News, has been marked by structural challenges. The preliminary data suggests it has favored large, industrialized farms over smaller, diversified ones, provides loopholes for corporate farms, and has sent sizable payments to foreign-owned operations. Ultimately, many struggling farmers remain ineligible for assistance, unable to access any of Congress's funds.

The uneven distribution of funds is stark. The top one percent of recipients got more than 20 percent of the money, totaling $1.2 billion. The top 10 percent got over 60 percent of the pot, while the bottom 10 percent got just 0.26 percent. The top 10 percent of recipients got an average payment of almost $95,000, while the bottom 10 percent averaged around $300.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Coronavirus 4 hours ago

US Response to the Virus Is Met With Incredulity Abroad

Movie Theaters 10 hours ago

‘We'd All Be Sitting in Our Favorite Theaters': Dire Outlook for Cinemas as Coronavirus Resurges in U.S.

"I'm sure the money helped those larger operations tremendously," said Lonnie Sigler, an Alabama rancher and high school agriscience teacher. "But for a person like myself that sells once every six months, it's hard to see how it can help you all that much."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusCOVID-19Trump administrationcoronavirus relief
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us