Rebound: Behind the Scenes as Businesses Try to Bounce Back from the Pandemic

Forced to shutter their doors when COVID-19 hit, small businesses across America were faced with a tough question: “How do we survive?”

As shutdowns and restrictions continue to create hurdles for small business owners all over the country, there’s been no shortage of creativity. From a small local theater in New Hampshire streaming burlesque shows online, to a Brooklyn restaurant bringing back automat dining, to a bookstore in Philadelphia finding a voice through activism, we show you how six small businesses are bouncing back amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

2020 has been a hurdle for small business owners across America.

Nearly 7.5 million small businesses are at risk of closing permanently amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Main Stream America survey. As the nation continues to battle challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, companies are adapting in creative ways - even as employees get laid off and PPP loans remain in limbo. REBOUND tells the stories of six businesses that are surviving the new normal -- even through challenging and uncertain times.

Next Step Training, Harriet’s Bookshop, Brooklyn Chop House, L.A. Dogworks, Seacoast Repertory Theater and Luella’s Kitchen have all transformed their businesses in some way to stay thriving through the pandemic. Now, they are offering some inspiration along the way.