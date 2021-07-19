Only Three Days Left to Get Vaccinated Under NYC Museum's Blue Whale

Three months after debuting as one of the most exciting places to get vaccinated in New York City, the American Museum of National History has announced the conclusion of the city's vaccine drive underneath the iconic blue whale.

While COVID-19 vaccines will still be administered at the Upper West Side museum, the site will move to Gallery 77 on the first floor after July 22.

The museum's Monday announcement states walk-ins are still accepted and encouraged at their site and anyone who gets vaccinated can still visit the blue whale following their inoculation. A dedicated viewing area will be established on the mezzanine level of the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life.

Vaccine services are offered at the American Museum of Natural History seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any residents of the U.S. ages 12 and up are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Statewide, the new daily COVID counts have surged past 1,000 the last couple days, up significantly from the roughly 300 to 400 Gov. Andrew Cuomo was reporting just a month ago. NBC New York's Phil Lipof reports.

In New York City, the rolling new case average is up more than 64% over the weekly average the four weeks prior as of Monday -- a jarring increase fueled by the delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in the five boroughs and nationwide.

Asked about the masks in schools issue as recently as Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the expectation at this point was for the mandate to remain in public schools throughout the city. The CDC still recommends the same, though de Blasio says that may very well change by September. If it does, he'll reevaluate -- the mayor reiterated the same approach on both counts when asked about it Monday.

In New York City, 53.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, while more than 58 percent has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

