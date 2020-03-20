400 NYC Schools to Provide Free Meals to Kids; Some Turning Into Childcare Centers for Kids of Essential Workers

What to Know
- Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City public schools could be closed beyond April 20
- In the meantime, schools will offer three free meals to children and certain schools will turn into childcare centers for children of first responders, transit workers and healthcare workers
- To comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance, the Deparment of Education says the sites will be regularly cleaned and disinfected
Starting March 23, New York City will allocate its free meal services to certain schools as certain locations turn into childcare centers for children of essential service workers.
All school children will still be able to get three meals at more than 400 locations across the city, instead of at all 1,700 NYC public schools. Some of those schools will shut down until at least April 20, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, and around 100 schools will turn into so-called Regional Enrichment Centers (REC).
WHERE DO I GO NOW TO GET FREE MEALS FOR KIDS?
The NYC Department of Education has not released the list of schools that will provide three meals for kids yet. This story will be updated once the list of locations become available.
Families are also able to request a device from DOE so their children can continue education via remote learning. Here's the form to get started.
WHERE ARE THE RECS AND HOW DO I SIGN UP?
There will be about 100 Regional Enrichment Centers across the city, according to the DOE. The centers are expected to open March 23 and operate Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. At the time of this article's publication, the DOE has not said where the centers are located.
These centers will offer remote learning, three free meals, childcare, along with art, music and physical education for children of first responders, transit workers and healthcare workers. Click here for the enrollment form and to see if you qualify.
"Please complete the survey today ONLY if you are a healthcare worker, first responder, or transit worker," the NYC Department of Education said.
After the form is submitted, parents and guardians will be contacted by a DOE official within 48-72 hours and they will be provided with additional details about where and how to bring their children to a REC site.
In order to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance, DOE says the REC sites will be regularly cleaned and disinfected. Social distancing protocols, such as maintaining 6 feet distance between people, will also be in place.
If you are an educator and interested in helping out at one of these centers, click here to fill out an interest form.