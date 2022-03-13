NYC Sees Big Drop Off in Booster Doses, Disparities Among Race and Borough

Barely a third of all people living in New York City have received a booster dose of the COVID-19, and in at least one borough only a quarter of its residents are boosted, that's according to latest data released by the city.

The number of people in the city boosted pales in comparison to the population fully vaccinated against the virus. Latest data from the city shows at least 77% of residents have completed their initial vaccination series -- either taking the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Meanwhile, the city says only 36% of its population got an additional dose. And that percentage varies dramatically between each of the five boroughs.

Manhattan leads the others with 45% of people boosted, a figure nearly double that of the Bronx where that figure sits at only 27%. Queens (40%), Brooklyn (32%), and Staten Island (32%) fill in the middle.

A deeper look at shots by demographics, the city data shows just six zip codes with a booster dose rate above 60% -- those are in Hell's Kitchen, Long Island City, Financial District, Lenox Hill, Flushing, and Lincoln Square.

The data also reflects a significant disparity among New York City residents, as pointed out by The New York Times. They point out less than a quarter of Black residents are boosted, whereas over half of Asian and Native American residents of the city received an extra dose. Here's a breakdown by race:

Asian and Pacific Islander: 57 percent

Native American: 55 percent

White: 37 percent

Hispanic/Latino: 26 percent

Black: 24 percent

Booster shots have been on the decline since the start of the year, when close to 50,000 people in the city were getting an additional dose of the vaccine every day. But city data shows a gradual decline since, with as few as a couple thousand rolling up their sleeves each day of the past week.

New York City no longer offers its headline catching $100 incentive for booster shots or even first round doses. The program started back during Mayor Bill de Blasio's tenure and was continued by the current mayor for several weeks in February.

The latest data from the city comes as the World Health Organization reverses its messaging on additional vaccine doses. On Tuesday, WHO said it "strongly supports urgent and broad access" to booster doses.