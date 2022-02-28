Want $100? Today Is Final Chance to Get Paid for First Dose, Booster Shots in NYC

The window of opportunity is closing to take advantage of New York City's $100 vaccine incentive program, which ends on Feb. 28.

Mayor Eric Adams relaunched the incentive more than two weeks ago in hopes of getting more residents vaccinated and boosted.

Both first doses and booster doses earn New Yorkers $100 through the end of February. Prepaid cards will be redeemable until March 31.

“New Yorkers have done a tremendous job getting vaccinated, but I know we can do more,” Adams said Feb. 11. “The more of us protected against COVID-19, the quicker we can get through this pandemic. To anyone thinking about getting vaccinated or boosted, now is the time! Protect yourself and those around you and make some money while you’re at it.”

The end of the program comes at a time when city leaders are looking to return daily life to pre-pandemic habits.

Over the weekend, the mayor announced his intention to drop the vaccine mandate that requires everyone 5 and older show proof of vaccination in order to enter indoor public spaces. He also wants to lift the mask order in schools. Both could end March 7, but the final decision will be made Friday.

The incentive program initially launched in July 2021 under former Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration.

"I also encourage New Yorkers thinking about how to spend their $100 to buy from our small businesses. They have kept New York City running throughout the pandemic and are the backbone of so many communities," Adams said.

Appointments can be made at any eligible site with "$100 incentive available" listed on the nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or call 877-VAX4NYC (877-829-4692) to find a participating site.