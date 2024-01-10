NYC seeking 10k participants in yearslong COVID-19 study

The city once the world epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic is undertaking a yearslong study to track how the virus impacts New Yorkers long-term.

The NYC Health Department on Wednesday announced plans to with some 10,000 participants over the course of a multi-year research study on the long-term outcomes among adults infected with COVID-19.

The data the city hopes to gain from this research will "inform policy makers and program planners on the needs and barriers to support services for those experiencing long-term physical and mental health problems," according to the department's announcement.

We're launching a multi-year research study of long-term outcomes of COVID-19 among New Yorkers. We'll recruit up to 10,000 participants for the study when it launches in 2024 and follow up with them over several years.



The new study is expected to launch later this year.

“We know that the end of an emergency must also be the beginning of a process of learning and understanding so we are better prepared and can support COVID survivors over time,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

Officials tout the department's record in long-term study relating to health emergencies, particularly 9/11.

"The Health Department helped create the World Trade Center Health Registry, where researchers track and investigate possible trends in illness and recovery to help create guidelines that can save lives and reduce injuries in similar future disasters," Wednesday's statement pointed out.

