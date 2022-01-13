Hospitals

NY, NJ Hospitals Getting Military Surge Teams as COVID Hospitalizations Keep Rising

The White House is sending federal medical teams to six states, including two hospitals in the tri-state, to help with rising COVID burdens

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that fresh federal surge teams are being sent to hospitals in New York and New Jersey, part of an effort to shore up the country's medical system as COVID hospitalizations rise to new heights.

A White House official told NBC News the president will announce military medical teams are being sent to six hospitals in six states, including Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn and University Hospital in Newark.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The official said the teams will assist with triage and decreasing the workloads on emergency rooms, among other aid.

There is cautious optimism in New York that the worst of the omicron wave may be in the past, with new cases and positivity rates declining and the rate of growth in hospitalizations slowing.

Even so, in both New York and New Jersey, COVID hospitalizations are still at levels last seen in the early, dark days of the pandemic in April and May 2020.

As of Wednesday, more than 18,000 people were in the hospital with COVID in the two states.

Omicron: The Latest

Coronavirus 12 hours ago

Omicron in NY: Is the Worst of the Spike Behind Us?

Coronavirus Jan 11

CDC Director Says Covid Cases on Cruise Ships Surged 30-Fold in Two Weeks

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

HospitalsNew YorkNew JerseyCOVID-19hospitalizations
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us