NY, NJ Hospitals Getting Military Surge Teams as COVID Hospitalizations Keep Rising

President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that fresh federal surge teams are being sent to hospitals in New York and New Jersey, part of an effort to shore up the country's medical system as COVID hospitalizations rise to new heights.

A White House official told NBC News the president will announce military medical teams are being sent to six hospitals in six states, including Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn and University Hospital in Newark.

The official said the teams will assist with triage and decreasing the workloads on emergency rooms, among other aid.

There is cautious optimism in New York that the worst of the omicron wave may be in the past, with new cases and positivity rates declining and the rate of growth in hospitalizations slowing.

Even so, in both New York and New Jersey, COVID hospitalizations are still at levels last seen in the early, dark days of the pandemic in April and May 2020.

As of Wednesday, more than 18,000 people were in the hospital with COVID in the two states.