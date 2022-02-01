NY Mask Mandate to Stay in Place During Appeals Process as Core COVID Rates Fall

New York's mask mandate will remain in effect while the state appeals a ruling from a lower court judge overturning it, an appellate panel of judges ruled Monday.

The ruling from the four-judge panel followed an appeals court judge's decision last week temporarily restoring it the day after the initial ruling overturning it.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The state's health commissioner had reinstated the mask mandate in mid-December over a surge in coronavirus cases, requiring masks in schools, health care facilities, homeless shelters, jails, public transportation, and in any indoor public area where vaccination wasn’t required for entry.

It was initially put in place for a least a month; it has now been extended to Feb. 10.

A group of parents sued over the mandate, and in the initial ruling against it, a judge said the governor and the health department didn't have the authority to reinstate it.

In the decision from the appeals panel, the judges said the mandate would be in place until the state's appeal of the lower court ruling was decided, and said the state had until March 2 to file. It might not be needed that long.

The legal developments come as COVID-19 cases continue to plummet in New York, nearly slashing by half since last week as confirmed positives decline in all 10 regions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 5,115 new positives on Monday, down from 12,259 the prior Monday and from 26,772 the week before that.

Statewide, the rolling positivity rate is about 6.64%, comparable to around Dec. 17, just before omicron's explosive infectiousness sent cases surging to record highs.

New hospital admissions are down nearly a third since last week, while daily deaths continue to hover in the high 80s. And while Hochul says all signs appear to be encouraging at this point, she warned New Yorkers not to lower their guards.

"We are closing the month in a better place than we started, and I want to thank New Yorkers for doing their part to help stop the spread during this challenging wave," the governor said in a statement Monday.

"We're still not through this winter surge, and I encourage New Yorkers to continue using the tools to help keep our communities safe and our schools and businesses open," Hochul added. "Please get the booster dose if you haven't already, get your children vaccinated and boosted when they're eligible, and continue to mask up. Let's not let our guard down and risk reversing all of the progress we've made."