NY Man Arrested After Inquiry Into Forged Vaccination Card

A New York man has been arrested after authorities said he provided a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to his employer.

New York State Police said the 24-year-old from Eaton, New York, was booked with second-degree possession of a forged instrument — a felony.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation by the state health department's Vaccination Complaint Investigation Team, which had been contacted by a private company in Marcy, New York, state police said in a news release.

"This arrest should serve as a reminder that vaccine-related fraud is criminal behavior with serious consequences," the state health department said Friday.