NY Daily COVID Deaths Top 100 2x in 3 Days; NJ Raises Concerns on Vaccine Rollout

Christmas is one week away -- and so is the potential for another PAUSE-like shutdown in New York City, where COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise amid an agonizing wait for large-scale distribution of vaccines.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said multiple times this week the city needs another round of restrictions sooner rather than later to curb a level of viral spread that has "everybody really concerned." He'd hope it would just last a few weeks.

Any decision, though, would be left to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He says another shutdown is not inevitable and puts it on the backs of New Yorkers, saying it's their actions -- as far as masks, social distancing and holiday gatherings -- that will decide what happens. The governor is optimistic that the Thanksgiving surge in cases -- and hospitalizations and deaths -- will have taught them a lesson.

Will it happen again over Christmas and New Year's? It's too soon to tell. But at this point, it may also be hard to tell where one surge ends and another begins.

As de Blasio says, the numbers are all continuing to trend in the wrong direction in the city -- a consequence of the national flood in exposures, holiday travel and general pandemic fatigue that saw cases begin to increase in late September. Cuomo debuted his micro-cluster approach in response to those initial clusters and said they worked as far as reducing positivity rates in certain small areas.

The problems now, though, aren't isolated to a certain section of Brooklyn and Queens like they were in September and October. The increase in viral rates has been far more encompassing, both in the city and the state this time around. New York City's seven-day positivity rate topped 6 percent for the first time Thursday, Mayor de Blasio said. It was almost exactly a month ago (Nov. 19) that he moved schools all-remote for two weeks when that number hit his 3 percent threshold.

The city's rolling hospitalization rate per 100,000 residents is at 3.06, de Blasio said Thursday, the highest it's been since he debuted the new indicator as part of his regular briefings earlier this month. Cuomo's decision to close indoor dining in the five boroughs hasn't appeared to have had an impact yet on rising trends.

The numbers are even starker for most of the rest of New York state. Seven-day rolling positivity rates are as high as 8.1 percent in two regions (Mohawk Valley and the Finger Lakes). Total hospitalizations statewide topped 6,000 for the first time in nearly nine months earlier this week and have risen by more than 100 each day since. The daily death toll has topped 100 twice in the last three days.

It's not the nightmare of April, when 800 New Yorkers were dying a day, but for the former epicenter of the national COVID crisis, wounds from spring are still fresh. That leads to heightened anxiety over current trends.

According to data from The New York Times, New York state has seen a 97 percent increase in COVID deaths over the last 14 days. Cases are up 30 percent, while hospitalizations are up 60 percent. Cuomo has tied regional hospitalization capacity to new restrictions. If a region appears on track to hit 90 percent capacity within 21 days, that warrants a red zone shutdown, an essential PAUSE.

No region is at that point yet. Statewide, hospitals have 26 percent of beds and 33 percent of ICU beds available. New York City and Long Island, which had that first metric in the teens last week, both boosted capacity in line with Cuomo's mandates this week. They're up to 23 percent of hospital beds available now and have 27 percent and 29 percent, respectively, of ICU beds available.

Some hospitals in southern California are reporting 0 percent ICU capacity. Cuomo says he's not going to let that happen in New York -- not again.

In addition to ordering hospitals to boost capacity by 25 percent (NYC Health & Hospitals did that this week by suspending elective surgeries, it's president and CEO said), Cuomo has told hospitals to statewide to shift to crisis management mode. That involves transferring patients as needed to ensure a balanced load and prevent any hospitals in the system from being overwhelmed.

Managing hospital capacity is also top priority in neighboring New Jersey, which also has experienced significant viral increases over the last month. According to the Times, New Jersey's increases have been less steep than New York's over the last two weeks -- 66 percent increase in deaths, 20 percent increase in hospitalizations and 14 percent increase in cases, by the paper's latest data.

Unlike New York, Gov. Phil Murphy has said he is not considering sweeping new statewide restrictions to curb the spread. While he often says "everything is on the table," he is opting to go with what he describes as a surgical approach to attacking high-risk places and activities rather than employ a fuller shutdown.

The plea to his residents, though, is the same as the one coming from officials in New York: Hold on, hang tight, keep up with the protocol that works. We just have to wait until vaccine distribution hits critical mass. It'll just be a few more months.

Will it? Pfizer's distribution efforts have already hit a snag. It put out a statement Thursday saying there are millions of doses of the vaccine sitting in its warehouse as it awaits instructions from the federal government as to where to ship them.

In recent days, governors and health leaders in more than a dozen states, including New Jersey, have said the federal government has told them that next week’s allocation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be less than originally projected. New Jersey is expecting a 34 percent decline in its expected allotment, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Health told News 4 Thursday.

"We do not have any further information on allocations for the following weeks. We are reviewing this information daily," Department of Health Communications Director Donna Leusner added.

In Washington, D.C., two senior Trump administration officials told the Associated Press that states will receive their full allocations, but misunderstandings about vaccine supply and changes to the delivery schedule may be creating confusion.

One official said the initial numbers of available doses that were provided to states were projections based on information from the manufacturers, not fixed allocations. Some state officials may have misunderstood that, the official said.

Changes made to the delivery schedule, at the request of governors, may be contributing to a mistaken impression that fewer doses are coming, the officials said. The key change involves spacing out delivery of states’ weekly allocations over several days to make distribution more manageable.

The first U.S. doses of the vaccine were administered Monday. Already this week, hundreds of thousands of people, mostly healthcare workers, have been vaccinated. The pace is expected to increase next week, assuming Moderna gets federal authorization for its vaccine. An FDA panel endorsed that on Thursday.

The race to vaccinate the general public couldn't be more urgent.

The country surpassed 17 million COVID cases Wednesday and has reported well more than 300,000 deaths, according to NBC News data. The U.S. also set new daily highs in cases (230,365) and deaths (3,234), both previously set on Dec. 10. Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has warned the U.S. could see its tragic toll near 450,000 by February at this rate.