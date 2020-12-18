NJ Vaccine Orders Cut by 20% in Coming Weeks, Murphy Says

Vaccine shipments bound for New Jersey from Pfizer and Moderna -- the latter expected next week once given emergency use authorization -- have been reduced by an estimated 20 percent, Gov. Phil Murphy said at a transit briefing on Friday.

"We're still trying to get to the bottom of what we understand will be 20 percent reduction in both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine shipments, at least in the near term," Murphy said. "I can't give you a crisp answer as to why."

New Jersey officials had been alerted of a snag in Pfizer's distribution on Thursday. The pharmacy company put out a statement saying there are millions of doses of the vaccine sitting in its warehouse as it awaits instructions from the federal government as to where to ship them.

NBC New York has reached out to Moderna for comment.

In recent days, governors and health leaders in more than a dozen states, including New Jersey, have said the federal government has told them that next week’s allocation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be less than originally projected. New Jersey anticipates a 34 percent decline in its expected allotment, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Health told News 4 Thursday.

"I spoke to Pfizer at very senior levels yesterday, frankly, they don't understand this. I think the Pfizer reduction is along the lines of 34 percent and the Moderna reduction is a more modest one," Murphy said Friday.

In Washington, D.C., two senior Trump administration officials told the Associated Press that states will receive their full allocations, but misunderstandings about vaccine supply and changes to the delivery schedule may be creating confusion.

One official said the initial numbers of available doses that were provided to states were projections based on information from the manufacturers, not fixed allocations. Some state officials may have misunderstood that, the official said.

Changes made to the delivery schedule, at the request of governors, may be contributing to a mistaken impression that fewer doses are coming, the officials said. The key change involves spacing out delivery of states’ weekly allocations over several days to make distribution more manageable.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.