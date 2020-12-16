NY Hospitalizations Soar 64% in 2 Weeks, Daily Deaths Top 100; Mayor Calls for PAUSE in NYC

What to Know NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is pitching a full shutdown akin to PAUSE for a two- to four-week period starting after Christmas to clamp down on soaring viral rates; any decision on that belongs to the governor

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has hinted more aggressive actions may come soon; earlier this week he said parts of the state were headed to a worst-case scenario shutdown at current hospitalization rates

New York's overall increases the last two weeks have been higher than New Jersey's, by New York Times data; hospitalizations are up 64 percent and 23 percent in the two states, respectively, in that time

Restrictions akin to PAUSE in the spring could shut down New York City again as early as the end of next week if COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction, Mayor Bill de Blasio says. At least, he thinks they should come.

The mayor emphasized in his latest briefing that he felt it was necessary to impose some sort of shutdown on nonessential business right after Christmas for a few weeks to contain the surge, but noted the decision was the governor's.

In a CNN interview Tuesday evening, de Blasio said the aim would be to protect hospitals from being overwhelmed, which could trigger an even longer, more drastic shutdown comparable to the months-long closure from earlier this year. He suggested a post-Christmas start to not interfere with holiday shopping, he said, but would be comfortable shutting down sooner if the state chose to do so.

De Blasio has been sowing the seeds as to the need for additional questions for weeks, and lately, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been planting them alongside him. Shuttering indoor dining in New York City may have been just an initial move.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned it was coming. The same day he announced New York approved Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, he said New York City's indoor dining would close Monday. NBC New York's Andrew Siff and Gaby Acevedo report.

Hospitalization rates continue to rise in New York City and across the state; the total now stands near 6,000, a number the state hasn't topped since May 15. Daily deaths are on the rise, too. Cuomo reported more than 100 deaths (128) Tuesday, the highest single-day toll in months and a worrisome sign of potential tragedy to come. At the same time, New York's confirmed virus deaths surpassed 28,000.

In a COVID briefing earlier this week, Cuomo ripped critics who challenged his decision to close indoor dining in the five boroughs on grounds bars and restaurants contributed to less than 2 percent of statewide exposures and the city's positivity and hospitalization rates remain lower than much of the state.

Cuomo accused those and any other critics of having a short memory.

"The virus spreads much faster in New York City," Cuomo said. "Anyone who doubts that wasn't here in the spring or has the shortest memory imaginable."

Indoor dining operations will be suspended as of Monday, the same day wintry weather is expected to strike the tri-state, delivering not one, but two chances for snowfall this week. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

At the same time, the governor warned that if current trends hold, some regions within the state would be poised to hit 90 percent hospital capacity within 21 days. That would trigger a red zone shutdown, closing nonessential businesses and schools, under his adjusted micro-cluster winter plan.

As of Tuesday, New York City was at 80 percent capacity for hospital beds, a slight improvement from the 81 percent capacity it saw most of last week.

"If we do not change the trajectory, we could be headed to shutdown. That is something to worry about," Cuomo said. "We go back to where we were."

The numbers amid this latest surge aren't nearly as stark as they were in the spring by any means, but new daily cases have been on the steep incline for weeks and the positivity rate has been rising steadily. It was at 5.51 percent Thursday in the city, by de Blasio's data, and 5.33 percent statewide.

While those rates are significantly lower than most other major U.S. cities and states, they are disturbingly high by New York standards. As Cuomo has said, New York has seen how quickly the numbers can spiral beyond control; families along with business owners and workers have suffered the consequences.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Should any shutdown be ordered for a period of time, de Blasio does have one suggested adjustment from previous restrictions: Keep schools open.

They'll be closed anyway for the holiday break just before Christmas and through New Year's, which would knock at least a week off any potential two-week to four-week shutdown. The city's largest teacher's union isn't necessarily on board with that. Its president said Tuesday that if a shutdown was needed to curb soaring viral rates, it would be unsafe to keep school buildings open to in-person learning.

At this point, the discussion is moot unless Cuomo makes a move. He is expected to hold his second COVID briefing of the week on Wednesday.

The approach being discussed by officials in New York differs starkly from the latest approach in New Jersey, where the governor says he has no plans to implement new sprawling restrictions, much less close indoor dining, amid the latest surge. Gov. Phil Murphy has said most of his state is more similar to New York's Westchester County or even Long Island, suggesting the same density concerns that apply uniquely to New York City to do not apply to the Garden State.

The latter does happen to be the most densely populated state in the country, Murphy has acknowledged. New Jersey also has seen significant or notable increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the last few weeks.

According to data from The New York Times, deaths are up 69 percent in New Jersey over the last two weeks (Murphy's last report of 97 new daily deaths was his highest in months). Hospitalizations are up 23 percent in that time, while cases have increased 15 percent over the last 14 days. The governor says those numbers are manageable in terms of hospital capacity for now and urges people to keep up with proven COVID precautions as the state starts its vaccine rollout.

NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

By contrast, New York has seen an 87 percent increase in deaths over the last 14 days, a 64 percent increase in hospitalizations and a 48 percent increase in cases, according to New York Times data. Those, Cuomo and de Blasio say, are alarming trends that could threaten to overwhelm the hospital system if not contained.

The national increases over the last 14 days have been less stark than the New York percentage changes. By New York Times data, cases are up 28 percent over the last two weeks, deaths are up 60 percent and hospitalizations are up 17 percent. All the core numbers are at all-time pandemic highs for the U.S.

And this latest surge is expected to swell more before it ebbs. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Cuomo, among others, expect it to peak in mid-January following a holiday surge on top of the surge that has been underway for more than a month.

To date, the country has confirmed more than 16 million COVID cases and topped 300,000 deaths, according to NBC News data. Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has warned the U.S. could see its tragic toll near 450,000 by February if the current rate continues unchanged.