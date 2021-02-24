MTA Pilot Program to Add Bus Service from NYCHA Buildings to Mass COVID Vax Sites

What to Know
Beginning March 1, the MTA will launch a pilot to enhance bus services from Edgemere Houses in Queens and Pink Houses in Brooklyn to New York State-FEMA mass vaccination site at York College in Queens and Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. These sites will vaccinate 3,000 New Yorkers each day. The enhanced bus service will be from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and add new bus stops adjacent to the vaccination site at York College.
"New York has a vast network of vaccine providers to ensure that every eligible New Yorker has access to the vaccine. With the opening of community-based mass vaccination sites like Medgar Evers College and York College we are even close to reaching that goal," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "Not only are these sites located directly in traditionally underserved communities of color that were hit hardest by the pandemic, but thanks to enhanced MTA bus service, we're making it even easier to access this life-saving vaccine."
News
Residents in the eligible zip codes 11418, 11419, 11420, 11435, 11436, 11439, 11432, 11433, 11434, 11423, 11412, 11413, 11427, 11428, 11429, 11411, 11422, 11691, 11692, or 11693 may receive their COVID vaccine at York College.
Queens: York College
160-2 Liberty Avenue
Jamaica, NY 11451
Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. beginning Feb. 24
The MTA bus shuttle will operate every 30 minutes from Edgemere Houses to York College. The shuttle will make the following stops:
Northbound Q98V Bus Stops
- Beach Channel Dr at Beach 41st St
- Beach Channel Dr at Beach 54th St
- Beach 59 St at Rockaway Fwy
- Rockaway Beach Bl at Beach 73rd St
- Rockaway Beach Bl at Beach 84 St
- Rockaway Bl at 122nd St
- Liberty Av at Union Hall (York College)
Southbound Q98V Bus Stops
- Liberty Av at Union Hall (York College)
- Rockaway Bl at 122 St
- Rockaway Beach Bl at Beach 84 St
- Rockaway Beach Bl at Beach 75th St
- Beach 59 St at Rockaway Fwy
- Beach Channel Dr at Beach 54 St
- Beach Channel Dr at Beach 41st St
The MTA will also install new bus stops on existing southeast Queens routes to better serve the vaccination center at York College.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn residents in these eligible zip codes 11206, 11221, 11216, 11238, 11225, 11213, 11233, 11207, 11208, 11236, 11212, 11203, 11226, and 11210 may receive their vaccine at Medgar Evers College located at:
Medgar Evers College - Carroll Building
231 Crown Street
Brooklyn, NY 11225
Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. beginning Feb. 24
The MTA bus shuttle will operate every 30 minutes from Pink Houses to Medgar Evers College and make the following stops:
Westbound B98V Bus Stops
- Stanley Av/Sheridan Av
- Eldert La/Loring Av
- Linden Bl/Sheridan Av
- Linden Bl/Euclid Av
- Van Siclen Av/Wortman Av
- Flatlands Av/Louisiana Av
- Williams Av / Flatlands Av
- Rockaway Av/Dumont Av
- Rockaway Av/Sutter Av
- Rockaway Av/E New York Av
- Eastern Pkwy/Saratoga Av
- Nostrand Av/Carroll St
Eastbound B98V Bus Stops
- Nostrand Av/Carroll St
- Eastern Pkwy/Saratoga Av
- Rockaway Av/Prospect Pl
- Rockaway Av/Sutter Av
- Rockaway Av/Dumont Av
- Williams Av/Glenwood Rd
- Flatlands Av/Louisiana Av
- Van Siclen Av/Wortman Av
- Linden Bl/Euclid Av
- Linden Bl/Autumn Av
- Linden Bl/Eldert La
- Stanley Av/Eldert La
According to MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said the MTA wants to assist in making sure those who live in areas with the lowest vaccination rates have all the transportation options possible to get to the vaccination sites.
"The MTA is doing everything we can to ensure vaccine equity by providing improved transit access from public housing and community centers to Medgar Evers College and York College," Foye said. "We want to make sure those who live in the ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination rates across the city have all the options possible to get to these sites."
Interim President of MTA New York City Transit Sarah Feinberg shared similar sentiments, adding: "We need to do everything we can to vaccinate New York. We encourage New Yorkers to use the MTA's trip planner at mta.info to plan a trip to get vaccinated."
"As we move forward, we will continue to prioritize social equity and fairness and do everything we can to ensure every New Yorker, regardless of race, background or where they live, gets vaccinated," Cuomo went on to say.