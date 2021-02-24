MTA Pilot Program to Add Bus Service from NYCHA Buildings to Mass COVID Vax Sites

What to Know The MTA announced it will launch a pilot program at the start of next month in an effort to enhance bus service from NYCHA buildings and community centers to mega COVID vaccination sites in Brooklyn and Queens.

Beginning March 1, the MTA will launch a pilot to enhance bus services from Edgemere Houses in Queens and Pink Houses in Brooklyn to New York State-FEMA mass vaccination site at York College in Queens and Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn.

"Not only are these sites located directly in traditionally underserved communities of color that were hit hardest by the pandemic, but thanks to enhanced MTA bus service, we're making it even easier to access this life-saving vaccine," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The MTA announced it will launch a pilot program at the start of next month in an effort to enhance bus service from NYCHA buildings and community centers to mega COVID vaccination sites in Brooklyn and Queens.

Beginning March 1, the MTA will launch a pilot to enhance bus services from Edgemere Houses in Queens and Pink Houses in Brooklyn to New York State-FEMA mass vaccination site at York College in Queens and Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. These sites will vaccinate 3,000 New Yorkers each day. The enhanced bus service will be from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and add new bus stops adjacent to the vaccination site at York College.

"New York has a vast network of vaccine providers to ensure that every eligible New Yorker has access to the vaccine. With the opening of community-based mass vaccination sites like Medgar Evers College and York College we are even close to reaching that goal," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "Not only are these sites located directly in traditionally underserved communities of color that were hit hardest by the pandemic, but thanks to enhanced MTA bus service, we're making it even easier to access this life-saving vaccine."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Residents in the eligible zip codes 11418, 11419, 11420, 11435, 11436, 11439, 11432, 11433, 11434, 11423, 11412, 11413, 11427, 11428, 11429, 11411, 11422, 11691, 11692, or 11693 may receive their COVID vaccine at York College.

Queens: York College

160-2 Liberty Avenue

Jamaica, NY 11451

Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. beginning Feb. 24

The MTA bus shuttle will operate every 30 minutes from Edgemere Houses to York College. The shuttle will make the following stops:

Northbound Q98V Bus Stops

Beach Channel Dr at Beach 41st St

Beach Channel Dr at Beach 54th St

Beach 59 St at Rockaway Fwy

Rockaway Beach Bl at Beach 73rd St

Rockaway Beach Bl at Beach 84 St

Rockaway Bl at 122nd St

Liberty Av at Union Hall (York College)

Southbound Q98V Bus Stops

Liberty Av at Union Hall (York College)

Rockaway Bl at 122 St

Rockaway Beach Bl at Beach 84 St

Rockaway Beach Bl at Beach 75th St

Beach 59 St at Rockaway Fwy

Beach Channel Dr at Beach 54 St

Beach Channel Dr at Beach 41st St

Not only are these sites located directly in traditionally underserved communities of color that were hit hardest by the pandemic, but thanks to enhanced MTA bus service, we're making it even easier to access this life-saving vaccine. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The MTA will also install new bus stops on existing southeast Queens routes to better serve the vaccination center at York College.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn residents in these eligible zip codes 11206, 11221, 11216, 11238, 11225, 11213, 11233, 11207, 11208, 11236, 11212, 11203, 11226, and 11210 may receive their vaccine at Medgar Evers College located at:

Medgar Evers College - Carroll Building

231 Crown Street

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. beginning Feb. 24

The MTA bus shuttle will operate every 30 minutes from Pink Houses to Medgar Evers College and make the following stops:

Westbound B98V Bus Stops

Stanley Av/Sheridan Av

Eldert La/Loring Av

Linden Bl/Sheridan Av

Linden Bl/Euclid Av

Van Siclen Av/Wortman Av

Flatlands Av/Louisiana Av

Williams Av / Flatlands Av

Rockaway Av/Dumont Av

Rockaway Av/Sutter Av

Rockaway Av/E New York Av

Eastern Pkwy/Saratoga Av

Nostrand Av/Carroll St

Eastbound B98V Bus Stops

Nostrand Av/Carroll St

Eastern Pkwy/Saratoga Av

Rockaway Av/Prospect Pl

Rockaway Av/Sutter Av

Rockaway Av/Dumont Av

Williams Av/Glenwood Rd

Flatlands Av/Louisiana Av

Van Siclen Av/Wortman Av

Linden Bl/Euclid Av

Linden Bl/Autumn Av

Linden Bl/Eldert La

Stanley Av/Eldert La

New York City is working to ramp up vaccination efforts. Andrew Siff reports.

According to MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said the MTA wants to assist in making sure those who live in areas with the lowest vaccination rates have all the transportation options possible to get to the vaccination sites.

"The MTA is doing everything we can to ensure vaccine equity by providing improved transit access from public housing and community centers to Medgar Evers College and York College," Foye said. "We want to make sure those who live in the ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination rates across the city have all the options possible to get to these sites."

Interim President of MTA New York City Transit Sarah Feinberg shared similar sentiments, adding: "We need to do everything we can to vaccinate New York. We encourage New Yorkers to use the MTA's trip planner at mta.info to plan a trip to get vaccinated."

"As we move forward, we will continue to prioritize social equity and fairness and do everything we can to ensure every New Yorker, regardless of race, background or where they live, gets vaccinated," Cuomo went on to say.