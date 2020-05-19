Met Museum of Art Planning to Reopen in August, Met Gala Canceled for Year

As much of the rest of the state is starting to reopen in the coming days or weeks, New York City remains shut down for non-essential businesses. But there is a glimmer of hope that one institution plans to return by the end of the summer.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art said in a statement that it is planning to reopen to the public sometime in mid-August, or possibly in the weeks that follow. The Upper East Side landmark closed its doors in mid-March as the rest of the city went on lockdown.

"The Met has endured much in its 150 years, and today continues as a beacon of hope for the future. This musuem is also a profound reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the power of art to offer comfort, inspiration, and community," Museum President Daniel H. Weiss said.

The Met said once it reopens, hours will likely be more limited. And given social distancing requirements, no talks, tours, concerts or events will be held at the museum through the end of 2020. A belated celebration of the Met's 150th anniversary is expected to take place some time in 2021.

The always much-anticipated and celeb-laden Met Gala, considered one of the biggest nights in fashion, will also not be held in 2020.