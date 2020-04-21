Michigan

‘It’s Coming for You’: Mich. 5-Year-Old Dies of Coronavirus; Parents Try to Warn Others

Skylar Herbert, the daughter of two first responders, is believed to be the youngest person to have died of the virus in Michigan

Ambulance drivers walk outside a New York City hospital
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Two first responders in Detroit who lost their young daughter to the coronavirus hope their grief can be used to warn others to take the pandemic seriously, NBC News reports.

Skylar Herbert, 5, is believed to be the youngest person in Michigan to have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

LaVondria Herbert, a police officer, told NBC News that her daughter's diagnosis came as a shock because Skylar hadn't left their home in days. Neither she nor her firefighter husband, Ebbie, have tested positive.

"This is something that has gotten out of hand, and we need to do something about it, and that's the reason why we're doing this interview," Ebbie Herbert said. "To let people know that it doesn't matter what age you are, it's coming for you."

