Is COVID-19's Winter Surge Already Here? Experts Warn Pandemic Isn't Over

A new surge of COVID-19 cases is expected to start hitting the United States around Thanksgiving just as the holiday season begins, public health experts are warning.

But with more and more Americans vaccinated, it’s not likely to linger as long or do as much damage because there’s a level of protection this season that wasn’t there last year, they say.

“I don’t think the spike will be as bad as last winter because we have vaccines available and the approval for younger age groups is a big game changer, especially for hospitalizations and death rates,” said Monica Wang, an associate professor of community health sciences at the Boston University School of Public Health.

The threat of another COVID surge is real and political leaders like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose state is still recovering from a wave of delta variant infections that clogged hospital emergency rooms, are urging Americans to remain vigilant.

