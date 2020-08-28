First US COVID-19 Reinfection Identified in Nevada Patient, Researchers Say

Researcher at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory have identified what appears to be the nation's first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection, NBC News reports.

The case is detailed in an online preprint, a study that has not yet been peer reviewed before officially being published.

The report describes a 25-year-old man who first tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April. He recovered, but got sick again in late May. The second time around his illness was more severe and the genetic sequencing of the virus revealed that he had been infected with a slightly different strain, indicating a true reinfection, the case report said.

Reinfection with the coronavirus appears to be rare. This is the first case reported among the nation's nearly 6 million cases so far. The report comes several days after the first confirmed coronavirus reinfection in the world was identified in Hong Kong.

