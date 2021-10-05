COVID-19 testing

FDA Issues Voluntary Recall for Some At-Home COVID Tests Due to False-Positive Results

The maker, Ellume, says some of its tests produce a false-positive result

By Bianca Castro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an alert Tuesday about the potential for false-positive results with some home COVID-19 tests produced by Ellume.

The tests were sold at various retailers nationwide.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"In recent weeks, we noted an increased chance that Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests from specific lots may provide an incorrect positive result," the company wrote in a statement.

The company also said, "the reliability of negative results is unaffected by this issue and are not included within this recall."

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Pandemics 4 hours ago

WHO Says Unvaccinated People Are ‘Dying Unnecessarily' From Covid as Hospitals Fill

Coronavirus 9 hours ago

AstraZeneca Asks FDA to Authorize COVID Antibody Treatment

A manufacturing issue is said to be the cause of the problem. The affected test kits are being pulled off store shelves.

The FDA recommends checking to see if your Ellume COVID-19 Home Test is included in Ellume’s product recall by comparing the lot number on the test carton to the lot numbers on Ellume’s website.

The FDA recommends contacting your health care provider, urgent care facility, or other COVID-19 testing site and request a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test if you received a positive test result with one of the affected lots of the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test in the last two weeks and have not already had a follow-up molecular diagnostic test to confirm the positive test result.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19 testingEllume
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us