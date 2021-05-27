Famed Comedy Club Carolines to Officially Reopen Friday With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

What to Know The famed comedy club Carolines on Broadway will officially reopen Friday -- becoming one of the first live entertainment venues to operate in Times Square since the start of the pandemic.

As part of New York City’s great re-awakening, Carolines on Broadway will officially re-open Friday morning by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ribbon cutting ceremony will feature: the owner of Carolines on Broadway Caroline Hirsch; U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer; Headliner Donnell Rawlings; Comedian Theresa “T-Mo” Moriarity, among other guests.

Patrons of Carolines' will have to follow certain COVID-related protocols, including wearing masks except when eating or drinking and temperature checks at the door.

The famed comedy club Carolines on Broadway will officially reopen Friday -- becoming one of the first live entertainment venues to operate in Times Square since the start of the pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As part of New York City’s great re-awakening, and although it opened its doors Thursday, Carolines on Broadway will officially re-open Friday morning by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ribbon cutting ceremony will feature: the owner of Carolines on Broadway Caroline Hirsch; U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer; Headliner Donnell Rawlings; Comedian Theresa “T-Mo” Moriarity; and special guests Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, State Senator Brad Hoylman, Council Member Keith Powers and Fred Dixon of NYC & Company.

Patrons of Carolines' will have to follow certain COVID-related protocols, including:

All guests will receive a temperature check upon entering the venue;

All customers are required to wear a mask that completely covers the nose and mouth when they are not eating or drinking. If you do not have a mask, we will provide one for you. Anyone not wearing a mask will not be permitted into the venue;

All staff members will wear face coverings at all times;

Additionally, the location will also partake in frequent cleaning before and between shows. Commonly touched surfaces such as doors and tabletops are regularly and frequently cleaned and disinfected;

Paperless menus via a QR code will be used for ordering food and beverages;

Seating for all shows is sold by table only so that you are seated only with your own group.

Carolines first opened in 1982 as an intimate cabaret club in Chelsea. Owner Caroline Hirsch, a lifelong comedy fan, soon began booking comedians. The comedy acts – which included would-be legendary performers like Jerry Seinfeld, Tim Allen, Billy Crystal, Rosie O’Donnell and Jay Leno – were a tremendous success, and it wasn’t long before Carolines became a full-fledged comedy club. Carolines on Broadway in Times Square will soon celebrate 40 years as a woman-owned business.