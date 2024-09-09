NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19 again

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19, according to City Hall, which could see him take a step back from the public eye amid swirling federal investigations into some of his top officials.

Adams tested positive on Monday, prompting him to cancel a Town Hall event previously scheduled for hours later, Fabien Levy, Adams' deputy mayor for communications, told News 4.

The mayor reportedly "wasn't feeling great" during an event early in the day and decided to take a COVID test.

This is not the first time Adams has tested positive. Back on his 100th day in office, he was quarantined at Gracie Mansion after testing positive for the virus.

It wasn't immediately clear what other events on the mayor's schedule could be impacted.

Adams has been dogged by questions in recent days following an FBI raid last week, further expanding the scope of investigation into his circle appointed heads.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Over the weekend, he worked to reassure supporters that he's remained focus on his job amid the federal probes.