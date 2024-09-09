Eric Adams

NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19 again

By Andrew Siff

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during his weekly in-person news conference at City Hall’s Blue Room on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in New York. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19, according to City Hall, which could see him take a step back from the public eye amid swirling federal investigations into some of his top officials.

Adams tested positive on Monday, prompting him to cancel a Town Hall event previously scheduled for hours later, Fabien Levy, Adams' deputy mayor for communications, told News 4.

The mayor reportedly "wasn't feeling great" during an event early in the day and decided to take a COVID test.

This is not the first time Adams has tested positive. Back on his 100th day in office, he was quarantined at Gracie Mansion after testing positive for the virus.

It wasn't immediately clear what other events on the mayor's schedule could be impacted.

Adams has been dogged by questions in recent days following an FBI raid last week, further expanding the scope of investigation into his circle appointed heads.

Over the weekend, he worked to reassure supporters that he's remained focus on his job amid the federal probes.

