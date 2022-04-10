mayor eric adams

Eric Adams Drops Out of In-Person Events Pending COVID Test Results

The mayor's press secretary said Adams already took a rapid test that came back negative

One week after attending a reported "super-spreader" event in Washington, D.C., Mayor Eric Adams has been pulled from in-person events while he waits on additional COVID-19 test results.

Adams' press secretary tweeted that the New York City mayor already took a rapid test that came back negative. It wasn't clear if Adams was exhibiting any related symptoms.

The announcement followed an updated public schedule sent out to media Sunday morning that removed multiple events, including an appearance on MSNBC and a ribbon cutting at Coney Island's opening day of Deno's Wonder Wheel.

Adams was still waiting on a PCR test result Sunday afternoon that was taken "out of an abundance of caution," his press secretary said.

The mayor is regularly tested for COVID-19 and has tested negative numerous times since returning from Washington, DC this past weekend," Press Secretary Fabien Levy said Friday.

Adams was attending in-person events as recently as Friday when he was in Albany, according to his public schedule.

The mayor's testing comes during a stretch in which several Democratic lawmakers and prominent officials have contracted the virus since dining out at the Gridiron Club last weekend.

Since then, at least 67 people have reportedly tested positive for COVD-19, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and NY Rep. Gregory Meeks.

