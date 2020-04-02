Coronavirus

The Easter Bunny’s New Power: Essential Work During Coronavirus Lockdown

“The Easter Bunny is an essential worker and cannot get the coronavirus," Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said

The Easter Bunny is essential.

Gov. Gina Raimondo, in response to a question from a kindergartner who asked if the Easter Bunny was quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic, reassured the child that rabbits cannot catch the disease.

"The Easter Bunny is an essential worker and cannot get the coronavirus," Raimondo said at her daily news briefing.

Rather than talking about the latest grim news about the pandemic, the Democrat, accompanied by her husband, Andrew Moffit, spent the entire news conference answering questions from children. The governor was dressed in jeans, and rather than standing at a podium, she and her husband sat in chairs in front of a fireplace.

She put out a request for questions from children several days ago, and got 13,000 responses, she said.

She told the children to get outside but maintain social distancing; encouraged them to start a journal; and reassured them that everyone who needs medical help is going to get it.

She also apologized to a high school student, saying it is "likely" proms will be canceled.

