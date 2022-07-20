NY COVID Case, Hospitalization Rates Up 43% in Month as ‘Incredibly Immune-Evasive' BA.5 Variant Fuels Uptick

What to Know Omicron subvariant BA.5 now accounts for an estimated 80% of COVID cases in the CDC's New York region, the agency says, and may be fueling higher reinfection rates in addition to case increases

Reinfection risk is up across the board in New York state, with Long Island reporting the highest reinfection rate (7.3 per 100K) over the last week, followed by NYC (6.9 per 100,000), according to state data

COVID reinfection raises the risk of dying of any cause within 6 months of the last infection by at least 114%, a recent pre-print study found. Hospitalization risk triples with two or more confirmed infections, it says

The head of the White House's COVID response team joined Gov. Kathy Hochul's first COVID briefing in three months Wednesday to expound on the latest threats as New York grapples with a sixth pandemic wave fueled by the so-called "worst version" of omicron yet, and the one-time epicenter battles viral rates at levels unseen since late January.

BA.5, the COVID variant said to be up to 4.2 times more vaccine-resistant than its previously more vaccine-resistant predecessor BA.2.12.1 and even more transmissible, is the dominant strain circulating in America and the CDC's New York region right now, accounting for an estimated 78% of cases nationally and 80% locally.

As a descendant of omicron, BA.5 already falls into the CDC's "variant of concern" category -- and with mounting, evidence-based reason. White House COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha sought to underscore the point.

"It's incredibly immune-evasive. People who were infected three months ago were seeing high levels of reinfections. People who have now been boosted for awhile, not gotten a vaccine shot in awhile, we're now seeing a lot of breakthrough infections," Jha said. "If you are over 50 years of age and if you have not gotten a COVID shot this year, you need to go out and get one now. It will offer a very high degree of protection, keep you out of the hospital and will get you through the summer."

Jha reiterated that a new round of omicron-specific vaccines is expected this fall and those who get vaccine boosters now will still be eligible to receive those shots when approved. But he stressed action be taken now where it can.

New York state's rolling infection rate per 100,000 is up 52% in just the last month, data shows. Statewide hospitalizations stood at 2,628 as of Hochul's latest update, also a 43% increase in the last month.

It appeared to be triggering a higher breakthrough infection rate through June. That breakthrough infection rate seems to have eased, but breakthrough hospitalizations are up to their highest level since May 30, according to the latest state data.

Experts say BA.5 also appears to be fueling higher reinfection rates. New York state's reinfection data hasn't been updated since June 20 but that reinfection trend was evident even then. Long Island and New York City led the state's 10 regions on that metric in the latest update, with respective reinfection rates of 7.3 and 6.9 per 100,000, topping the state's 5.2 average.

Those regions now -- all seven counties between them -- are now firmly in the CDC's high-risk category for COVID spread. It may also be associated with a higher risk of breakthrough infections, based on the latest New York state data.

The emergence of variants is expected, as New Yorkers have learned, and not all variants are reasons to be worried.

But Jha and other researchers say BA.5, and any others that emerge from the original omicron strain that fueled unprecedented surges in COVID hospitalizations and cases earlier this year, need to be watched closely.

"As the Omicron lineage has evolved over the past few months, each successive subvariant 203 has seemingly become better and better at human transmission as well as in antibody evasion," the researchers wrote in their analysis. "It is only natural that scientific attention remains intently focused on each new subvariant of Omicron."

Even though new case rates and, more importantly, hospital admissions and deaths, are a fraction of what they were in January and at other points throughout the pandemic, experts and elected officials are renewing pleas for caution -- especially with the fall rapidly approaching. As Hochul said Wednesday, New Yorkers have been here three times before already.

Fall is a vulnerable time, Hochul said Wednesday. The state is continuing to monitor the current COVID numbers, she said, and if the BA.5 variant doesn't jerk the trends, COVID rates should decline later this summer heading into fall.

That's why Hochul and her health team, along with other state agencies, are shoring up fall and winter COVID prevention plans now. Those plans include dedicating more testing resources to New York City schools, a pandemic after-action review and other measures.

"We've seen the past and the past can become the present if we don't take the steps necessary now," she said.