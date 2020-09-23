WATCH: Gov. Murphy Addresses Spread of Coronavirus in New Jersey

Fall has arrived as New Jersey continues to deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus with hundreds of new cases reported Wednesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy is being joined by state health officials at Wednesday’s 1 p.m. news conference that you can watch live on this page.

On Wednesday, Murphy announced 430 new coronavirus cases to bring the state total since the start of the pandemic to just below 201,000. The rate of transmission remained above 1 on Wednesday at 1.15. That means that each infected person is spreading the virus to just over one other person.

New Jersey has seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases recently, but still is far below the daily case counts it experienced during the height of spread in the spring.

At least 14,291 people had died from virus-related complications with seven new deaths announced Wednesday. Another nearly 1,800 deaths are suspected to be due to coronavirus.

This story is developing and will be updated.