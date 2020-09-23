New Jersey

WATCH: Gov. Murphy Addresses Spread of Coronavirus in New Jersey

By Dan Stamm

Fall has arrived as New Jersey continues to deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus with hundreds of new cases reported Wednesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy is being joined by state health officials at Wednesday’s 1 p.m. news conference that you can watch live on this page.

On Wednesday, Murphy announced 430 new coronavirus cases to bring the state total since the start of the pandemic to just below 201,000. The rate of transmission remained above 1 on Wednesday at 1.15. That means that each infected person is spreading the virus to just over one other person.

New Jersey has seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases recently, but still is far below the daily case counts it experienced during the height of spread in the spring.

New Jersey Sep 21

NJ Now Has Had More Than 200,000 Coronavirus Cases

COVID-19 Sep 22

5 More States Added to Tri-State Quarantine List as U.S. COVID-19 Cases Near 7 Million

At least 14,291 people had died from virus-related complications with seven new deaths announced Wednesday. Another nearly 1,800 deaths are suspected to be due to coronavirus.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicPhil Murphy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us