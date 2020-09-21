NJ Now Has Had More Than 200,000 Coronavirus Cases

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that the Garden State has surpassed 200,000 coronavirus cases.

Murphy announced Monday that another 396 people in new Jersey had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of cases since the start of the outbreak in March to more than 200,000.

NEW: We’ve received 396 new positive #COVID19 test results, pushing our statewide cumulative total since March 4th to 200,154. pic.twitter.com/SYTMp05TS4 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 21, 2020

The first-term Democrat and state health officials noted Monday that the state continues to aggressively test people for the virus with a low percentage of people testing positive for the virus each day.

Despite the milestone, New Jersey has seen daily COVID-19 case numbers remain steadily below where they were at the peak of the outbreak in the spring. At one point New Jersey was among the Top 5 states for the virus, which isn't the case anymore.

At least 14,278 people are confirmed to have died from virus-related complications.

The virus continues to spread, however, with the rate of transmission at 1.12 as of Monday. In recent weeks, the Rt has remained above 1, meaning each person with the virus is spreading it to a little more than one other person.

Health officials say that they have yet to see evidence of a second wave of the virus in the state, but that they continue to track data.

Murphy urged people -- despite exhaustion caused by months of the pandemic -- continue to wear masks, avoid crowds and practice social distancing.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli urged for people feeling virus fatigue to be sure to exercise, eat healthy foods and try to get more sleep and to focus on their mental health. She said anyone looking for mental health care can call 866-202-HELP.