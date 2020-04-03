Coronavirus

CDC Recommends Americans Cover Faces With Basic Masks, Cloth Coverings

Medical-grade face masks, such as surgical masks or N95 masks, should be reserved for health care professionals, according to the CDC guidance

By Andrew V. Pestano

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced new guidelines recommending the use of cloth materials and basic masks to cover faces.

President Donald Trump made the announcement on Friday during a White House coronavirus task force briefing.

Trump suggested that if people wanted to voluntarily cover their faces with cloth materials or basic masks, that they do so with items that could be homemade, washed and reused.

face masks 2 hours ago

Now We Need to Wear Masks. Here’s How to Get (Or Make) Them

Coronavirus 3 hours ago

WHO Says ‘More and More’ Young People Dying of Coronavirus

The recommendation does not extend to medical-grade face masks, including surgical masks and N95 masks, Trump said, adding that those should be reserved for medical professionals.

Trump has repeatedly suggested people use scarves to cover their faces. Trump said he would not be participating in the CDC's voluntary suggestion.

The U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said guidance on face coverings changed after evidence showed increased transmissions from people who are presymptomatic (people who have not yet shown symptoms) and asymptomatic (people who carry the virus but do not show symptoms).

Adams also stressed that surgical masks and N95 masks should be saved for health care workers. He added that social distancing is still the most important aspect of slowing the spread.

"This is not a substitute for social distancing," Adams said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusU.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us