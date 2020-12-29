Calculate Your Spot in the Coronavirus Vaccine Line

Coronavirus vaccinations are well underway in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The three states have received about 1 million doses thus far and expect hundreds of thousands more in allocations before the month is out.

While they have slightly different rollout plans as far as timing, all three states are subscribing to the priority population guidance issued by the CDC.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.