broadway reopening

Amanda Kloots, ‘Waitress' Cast Dedicate Musical's First Night Back to Nick Cordero

Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots dedicated Thursday's show to Nick Cordero and sang his song "Live Your Life" onstage

It was a night 18 months in the making.

"Waitress" reopened at The Barrymore Theater on Thursday night following an extended COVID shutdown with a special performance honoring the late Nick Cordero, an original cast member of the show who originated the role of Earl.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Masked crowds excited to witness live theater once again delivered a rapturous standing ovation at the conclusion of the show. Sara Bareilles, back in the leading role of Jenna, thanked the crowd and dedicated the first show back to Cordero.

The late actor and singer spent more than 90 days in the hospital battling COVID-19 before complications led to his death in 2020. He was 41.

News

Woodside 9 mins ago

WATCH: Officers Try Diving Into Flooded Queens Basement to Save Ida Flood Victims

ida 1 hour ago

Photos: Recliners Brought to Curb, Mud Scrapped From Homes in Ida Cleanup

"We wanted to take a moment to honor one person who is a part of our waitress family who is not with us anymore: Nick Cordero. He's a member of our original Broadway company and he is still a beautiful spirit and a beautiful soul and we hold him near and dear to our hearts," Bareilles said before welcoming his wife onstage.

The "Waitress" cast broke out into song, alongside Amanda Kloots, in an emotional tribute to the late performer. The company sang his single "Live Your Life," which is now part of the musical's set design.

Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots during the curtain call at "Waitress" on Broadway as the musical re-opens on Broadway after the pandemic shutdown Kloots husband Nick Cordero was in the original cast of the show & they dedicated the show to him & sang his song "Live Your Life" onstage as a tribute at The Barrymore Theater on Sept. 2, 2021, in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots during the curtain call at "Waitress" on Broadway as the musical re-opens on Broadway after the pandemic shutdown Kloots husband Nick Cordero was in the original cast of the show & they dedicated the show to him & sang his song "Live Your Life" onstage as a tribute at The Barrymore Theater on Sept. 2, 2021, in New York City.

Bareilles told the audience that every production will forever include a special dedication in the pie menu board: "a big ol' slice of live your life pie."

Cordero was best-known for his work on Broadway in musicals “A Bronx Tale”, “Waitress" and “ Bullets Over Broadway,” where he met Kloots. They married in 2017.

"Nick loved Broadway, he loved music and he loved acting. I think he'll be with my every day but he'll be with y'all every night," Kloots told the crowd.

Amanda Kloots is honoring the memory of her late husband Nick Cordero, who died July 5 from coronavirus complications, by sharing a series home videos and pictures documenting their loves story and his health battle.
Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

broadway reopeningNew York Citycovid-19 pandemicwaitressNick Cordero
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us