4th Family Member Charged in Fatal Shooting of Michigan Guard Enforcing Face Mask Rule

A fourth member of a family has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a Michigan security guard after an argument about a face mask requirement for shoppers, NBC News reports.

Brya Shatonia Bishop, 24, the sister of the man accused of firing at the guard at a Flint store, is accused of tampering with evidence by wiping her phone, lying to investigators and accessory after the fact to a felony, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Thursday.

Michigan State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for Bishop's brother, Ramonyea Bishop, 23, and his stepfather, Larry Teague, 44, in connection with Friday's killing at a Family Dollar store.

Authorities have said that Teague's wife, Sharmel Teague, got into an argument with security guard Calvin James Munerlyn who said her daughter needed to wear a mask in the store due to state orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Sharmel Teague was charged Monday with first-degree murder and is in custody. Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop are also charged with first-degree murder, although they have not been arrested.

