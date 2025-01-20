Is the stock market open on MLK Day? What to know

As the nation pauses to remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy to the United States, the stock markets in the country will close for the day.

The New York Stock Exchange closed for a long weekend after normal trading hours on Friday, Jan. 17 and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Is the stock market open on MLK Day?

The stock market in the United States will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 for MLK Day.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will mark the third closure of the year after closures for New Year's Day on Jan. 1 and for the National Day of Mourning after Jimmy Carter's death, which was marked on Jan. 9.

When is the stock market closed in 2025?

The stock market will close for the following days in 2025:

Jan. 1 - New Year's Day

Jan. 9 - National Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter

Jan. 20 - MLK Day

Feb. 17 - Washington's Birthday

April 18 - Good Friday

May 26 - Memorial Day

June 19 - Juneteenth National Independence Day

July 4 - Independence Day

Sept. 1 - Labor Day

Nov. 27 - Thanksgiving Day

Dec. 25 - Christmas Day

The markets will close early on July 3, Nov. 28 (Black Friday), and Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve).

Are banks open on MLK Day?

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday, which means most banks will be closed and transactions will not post on that day.

"On January 20, 2025, the Federal Reserve Banks are closed in observance of the Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr," the Federal Reserve's website states. Most banks follow the lead of the federal reserve and the federal government, though not required to do so.

The following banks will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 for MLK Day:

When is Inauguration Day 2025?

President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20, 2025, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day

When is Inauguration Day?

Inauguration Day happens every four years on January 20 (or January 21 if January 20 falls on a Sunday). In 2025, January 20 falls on a Monday. The inauguration ceremony takes place at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC.

What time does the inauguration start?

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin around noon ET.

