What to Watch Today: S&P 500 Set to Open at a Record After Closing Just Shy

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday, one day after a strong rally led by reopening names as the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer's Covid vaccine. The Nasdaq closed at a record. The S&P 500 finished just shy of a new high. The Dow on Monday ended less than 1% away from its latest record close last week. The approval of Pfizer's two-shot vaccine was seen as clearing the path for more mandates in the face of the spread of the delta variant. (CNBC)



* Chinese tech stocks rally as JD.com surges 15%, Tencent climbs nearly 9% (CNBC)

* China's cyberspace regulator lays out two conditions for IPOs (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Disney (DIS) has reached a deal with its unions to require all of its unionized employees working at Walt Disney World in Florida to be fully vaccinated against Covid by Oct. 22. The move comes nearly a month after Disney mandated that all of its salaried and nonunion hourly employees in the U.S. needed to be fully vaccinated by the end of September. No deal has been struck with unions on the West Coast. (CNBC)

The FAA has launched a review of how Boeing employees handle safety matters on the agency's behalf, according The Wall Street Journal. Some company engineers said they face undue pressure, the Journal reports. Boeing told the publication the company is working to boost the independence of workers who help the FAA with certain tasks.

The House plans to reconvene Tuesday as Democrats try to strike a deal to move forward with legislation they see as a boon for American households. The House scrapped a planned Monday vote to advance two key economic proposals. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and Democrats' separate $3.5 trillion spending plan at the same time. (CNBC)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host an emergency meeting of G-7 leaders Tuesday to address the chaotic situation in Afghanistan. The meeting comes just a week ahead of the U.S. Aug. 31 deadline for the complete withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan. Johnson is expected to request that Washington extend that deadline. (CNBC)



* Kathy Hochul, New York's first female governor, inherits vast challenges (AP)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that the latest release of the electric auto maker's experimental driver assistance software, FSD Beta 9.2, is "actually not great." Tesla sells a Full Self-Driving capability package for $10,000 or $199 per month in the U.S. (CNBC)



* CNBC road test: The U.S. EV charging network isn't ready for your family road trip

Best Buy (BBY) shares rallied 4% in the premarket after the electronics retailer beat estimates on its top and bottom lines for the second quarter. Best Buy earned $2.98 per share on total quarterly revenue of $11.85 billion. Comparable-store sales in Q2 rose a better-than-expected 19.6%. (CNBC)

Walmart (WMT) on Tuesday announced the launch of a delivery service called GoLocal, which will carry goods from other local retailers to consumers. The company said it expects to begin shipping by the end of 2021 and the delivery fleet would include newer technologies, such as self-driving vehicles and drones. (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) is kicking off autumn, about a month early, with the apple crisp macchiato, the latest limited-time addition to its seasonal lineup. The espresso drink joins the pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin cream cold brew on the coffee chain's fall menu this year, which returns to cafes in the U.S. and Canada Tuesday. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Palo Alto Networks (PANW): surged nearly 12% in the premarket, after being estimates by 16 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share. The cybersecurity company's revenue was also above estimates, and it issued an upbeat outlook as well.

Camping World (CWH), the maker of RVs and other recreational products, announced it would double its quarterly dividend to 50 cents per share from 25 cents a share, payable on September 28 to shareholders of record on September 14. Camping World shares rallied 6% in premarket trading.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) reported quarterly profit of $3.40 per share, beating estimates. Revenue came in slightly above forecasts. Comparable-store sales grew 5.8%, slightly shy of the 6% consensus estimate. Advance Auto raised its full-year forecast for overall sales and for comparable-store sales growth. The company's shares fell 1% in the premarket.

Medtronic (MDT) beat estimates by 9 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.41 per share. Revenue also topped estimates, helped by a rebound in demand as patients underwent non-urgent procedures that had been delayed by the pandemic. Share of the medical device maker added 1.8% in the premarket.

Shares of insurance company Cigna (CI) rose 1% in premarket trading after it announced a $2 billion accelerated stock repurchase agreement.

Didi Global (DIDI) climbed almost 4% in the premarket, extending Monday gains on reports that it would suspend plans to launch its ride-hailing service in the U.K. and continental Europe.

Casino stocks such as Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) rallied in premarket trading after the easing of travel curbs in Macau as the outlook for Covid cases improved.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) shares soared 19.8% in premarket trading after it received FDA approval for its Korsuva injection, designed to treat a kidney disease-related condition known as pruritis.

WATERCOOLER

Digital clip art of a rock just sold for 400 ether, or about $1.3 million, late Monday afternoon. The transaction marks the latest sale of EtherRock, a brand of crypto collectible that's been around since 2017, making it one of the oldest non-fungible tokens on the block. There only 100 of those NFTs out there.